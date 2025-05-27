Man fatally stabbed, suspect arrested

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING — An early Tuesday morning stabbing in Paulding County’s Latty Township left one man dead and another in jail.

According to information provided by Paulding County Sheriff Jason K. Landers, deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 16000 block of Road 24, southwest of Grover Hill, shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday. The initial caller reported a male was being argumentative and had a knife.

Corbin Delgado

Deputies responded within six minutes and found Derek Eugene Pontius, 40, suffering from stab wounds. The suspect, Corbin Michael Delgado, 20, had fled the area on foot.

Life saving measures were administered by deputies and members of the Grover Hill EMS. Pontius was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly before 2 a.m., a deputy located Delgado in the Village of Grover Hill. A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted the deputy in apprehending Delgado. He was booked in the Paulding County Jail.

An initial charge of murder has been filed on Delgado in the Paulding County Common Pleas Court. The case will be turned over to the Paulding County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of additional charges.

No further information is expected to be released, as this investigation is ongoing.