OSHP releases holiday traffic stats

VW independent news

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 11 fatal crashes that resulted in 12 deaths during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, defined as Friday, May 23, through Monday, May 26.

That’s half of the traffic fatalities that occurred during a similar reporting period in 2024. None of this year’s fatal crashes occurred locally.

According to the OSHP, troopers made 17,034 traffic enforcement contacts during this year’s reporting period. 410 were impaired driving arrests, 70 were drug arrests, and 2,090 safety belt citations were issued. In addition, there were 9,515 non-enforcement contacts, including 1,746 motorist assists.

The top five counties for incidents were: