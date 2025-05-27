Real estate transfers 5/19-5/23/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers took place from May 19-23, 2025.

James D. Moran Trust, James D. Moran Trust TR, Linda S. Moran Trust, Linda S. Moran Trust TR to Hurless Family Living Trust, Hurless Family Living Trust TR, Mark A. Hurless TR, Cynthia M. Hurless TR, Van Wert inlots, lot 4282.

Gerdeman Keystone Inheritance Trust, Gerdeman Keystone Inheritance Trust TR, Ronald R. Gerdeman TR to Ryan T. Jones, Kristie L. Jones, a portion of Section 26 in Washington Township.

Ken Mueller, Zavier Buzard, Jessica Mueller, Monica Buzard, Jessica L. Mueller to Rebekah Gorman, William Gorman III, Delphos inlots, lot 288, lot 289.

John E. White Family Trust, John E. White Family Trust TR, Janet L. White Family Trust, Janet L. White Family Trust TR to Kalkreuth Family Living Trust, Kalkreuth Family Living Trust TR, Thomas A. Kalkreuth TR, Kendra L. Kalkreuth TR, Van Wert inlots, lot 4600.

Sara R. Tyler, Thomas M. Riggenbach SHF to Wells Fargo Bank, Van Wert inlots, lot 1773.

Wreath Real Estate LLC to Josh Castle, Brenda Castle, Convoy inlots, lot 489.

Al P. Sanders to Wade Wallace, Bethany Wallace, a portion of Section 21 in Harrison Township.

Mason C. Webster, Amanda B. Webster to Araceli Maldonado, Scott outlots, lot 7.

CMS REZ1 LLC to Kenton M. McComas Haylee J. Hill, Van Wert inlots, lot 799.

Robert J. Karcher Revocable Living Trust, Robert J. Karcher Revocable Living Trust TR, Mary S. Karcher Revocable Living Trust, Mary S. Karcher Revocable Living Trust TR, Michael L. Karcher TR to Erik Mann, Van Wert inlots, lot 4455.

Debra Sue Thatcher to Jack B. Miller, Robin A. Miller, a portion of Section 28 in Union Township.

Estate of Donald Christopher Wilson, estate of Donald Christopher Wilson EX, Martha Balyeat EX, estate of Christopher D. Wilson, estate of Christopher D. Wilson EX to Morgan Ann Jackson, Van Wert inlots, lot 3324.

Debra J. McConahy, Debra Jo McConahy to Mark Austin Poling, Brittany M. Craft, Van Wert subdivisions, lot 115.

Dale E. Saam to Dale E. Saam Irrevocable Trust, Dale E. Saam Irrevocable Trust TR, Rodney P. Saam TR, Eugenia L. Bishop TR, Colleen K. Wiley TR, a portion of Section 30 in Pleasant Township.

Tina Pugsley to RMP Rental LLC, Middle Point subdivisions, lot 25.

Ronald A. Bidlack, Yvonne M. Bidlack to Rachel A. Bidlack, Van Wert inlots, lot 982, lot 983.

FFG Properties LLC to Charles G. Witten, Jennifer M. Witten, Van Wert inlots, lot 2511.

Charles D. Steele, Kathy A. Steele to Charles D. Steele Irrevocable Trust, Charles Dr. Steele Irrevocable Trust TR, Kathy A. Steele Irrevocable Trust, Kathy A. Steele Irrevocable Trust TR, Suzanne Kallas TR, Van Wert inlots, lot 3255, 3256, lot 3258.

Estate of Robert W. Harter to Nanette Harter, Pamela Beamer, Melanie Levy, Warren Harter, Lynn D. Davis, Lee J. Shumm, Laura J. Brewster, Randall C. Bevington, Todd H. Bevington, a portion of Section 13 in Liberty Township.