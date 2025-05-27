School board approves forecast, coaches

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The five-year forecast and personnel items made up the bulk of Tuesday night’s meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education.

The financial forecast, which is required by Ohio law, was approved unanimously. Treasurer Kaitlyn Edelbrock called it a projection at a point and time of the district’s revenues, expenditures and corresponding cash balances, but she added there are several unknowns that could substantially alter the figures.

“I have used the numbers that in the House version of the state budget for fiscal years 2026 and 2027,” Edelbrock explained. “With the state legislature moving away from the Fair School Funding plan, we no longer have guidelines to utilize…we will continue to face uncertainty every two years when the state issues its budget. We have no idea what they will do.”

Treasurer Kaitlyn Edelbrock talks about the five year financial forecast. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

“As far as expenditures are concerned, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding them as we are still negotiating a certified staff contract and we’ll be negotiating a classified staff contract and another certified contract during the five year period,” she continued. “I have estimated conservative raises for all five years. I am hopeful that the state budgets will continue to be friendly to public schools but I’m preparing for the worst case scenario.”

All varsity head coaches will return for the 2025-2026 school year, including JaNahn Evans, volleyball; Matt Henandez, soccer; Briana Geiger, girls golf; Matt Langdon, cross country and track; Brett Hammons, boys golf and boys basketball; Kyle Williams, girls basketball; Robert Balyeat, wrestling; Neil Korte, bowling; Eric Fishpaw, baseball and Eric Schwab, softball.

The board also approved a lengthy list of supplemental and personal services contracts for assistant coaches, junior varsity coaches, junior high and volunteer coaches.

One year teaching contracts were approved for Ruth Brotherwood and Taylor Beining, and two year contracts were approved for Andrew Bittner, Jennifer Bush, Alison Hammons, Tatum Temple and Scott Turner. Three year contracts were granted for Amy Blackmore, Holle Calkins, Marcus Meyer, Sara Steineman and Melissa Stork.

Megan Wollenhaupt was approved as school counselor secretary and the board approved Katelyn Llody as junior high/high school counselor. Robbie Breese was granted a four-year contract as Marsh School principal.

Board members accepted three resignations: Jordan Dues, agriculture teacher; Erin Schnur, elementary intervention teacher, and Keith Hill, bus driver.

Two retirees, longtime athletic director Greg Leeth and longtime guidance counselor Brenda Leeth were lauded by Superintendent Jeff Snyder for their years of service. The husband and wife duo have a combined 59 years of service to Lincolnview. Each was presented with a plaque.

The board also enjoyed brief presentations on the fourth grade “wax museum” and the fifth grade business expo.

Donations of varying sizes were accepted by the board, including $500 and $81 from anonymous donors; $1,000 from the Van Wert County Foundation on behalf of AmVets Post 698 of Middle Point to award scholarships; $2,000 from the Van Wert County Foundation on behalf of the Black Inc. Scholastic Achievement Award for scholarships; $500 from Creative Counseling Solutions for the high school choral department, and $500 from Ohio Health for the elementary county track meet.

Other agenda items approved by the board:

A service agreement with Mercer County ESC for the 2025-2026 school year.

Elementary and junior high/high school student handbooks for the 2025-2026 school year.

Camps for girls and boys basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball and cross country.

The board is scheduled to meet twice in June. The regular monthly meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 18, and a brief special meeting to handle end of fiscal year appropriations will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 26. Both meetings will be held in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.