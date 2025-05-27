Vantage to host active assailant training

VW independent staff/submitted information

If you see a large law enforcement presence at Vantage Career Center this Saturday, May 31, don’t worry – it’s only a drill. Active assailant training will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day at the N. Franklin Street school.

Vantage Career Center with numerous student volunteers, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Van Wert Fire Department, Van Wert Police Department, Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Van Wert County CERT will be participating in the training drill.