AAA3 forced to scale back service area

VW independent staff/submitted information

LIMA – Area Agency on Aging 3 is facing restructuring and reductions in the coming months due to a non-renewal of a private provider contract, according to a news release issued by AAA3 on Wednesday. Area Agency on Aging 3 has been under contract to provide 19 counties throughout western Ohio with case management services since 2018.

The privately held contract company will no longer provide these services and has tendered non-renewal to several other organizations. Due to the contract’s non-renewal, the agency will be reducing staff numbers on July 1.

“This is impacting employees that have served Area Agency on Aging 3 loyally over the years,” Jacqi Lucke, CEO of Area Agency on Aging 3 stated. “At this time, we have to shift our concentration back to our original 7-county service area, that includes Allen, Auglaize, Hancock, Hardin, Mercer, Putnam and Van Wert counties. Our mission remains the same and will always be about the individuals we serve,”

A new provider will be selected, and individuals will continue to receive services. More information regarding the new provider is not available at this time.

“With all loss, there is opportunity when you look to the future,” Lucke stated regarding the future plans for Area Agency on Aging 3.

For the remainder of 2025 and into 2026, Area Agency on Aging 3 will be gearing up for the transition to the Next Generation MyCare Program in Ohio. This program will work with individuals who are dual eligible for Medicare and Medicaid benefits and will integrate them into one program operated by a managed care plan.

MyCare Ohio is currently in 29 counties across Ohio providing healthcare coverage and will be expanding the Next Generation MyCare program across the state throughout 2026. Along with the traditional PASSPORT and Assisted Living Waiver Programs, Area Agency on Aging 3 will also be providing Care Management Services under the Next Generation MyCare program.

Area Agency on Aging 3 was founded in October of 1974 with the mission to provide life-span resources that inspire, educate, and empower older adults, persons with disabilities and family caregivers. On March 1, 2014, Area Agency on Aging 3 expanded to cover Champaign, Clark, Darke, Logan, Miami, Preble and Shelby counties. In September of 2019, Area Agency on Aging 3 once again expanded, adding Butler, Clinton, Greene, Montgomery and Warren counties.