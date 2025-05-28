Doyt LeRoy Sheets

Doyt LeRoy Sheets, 84, passed away in Denton, Texas, on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

He was born October 17, 1940, in Decatur, Indiana, to Leland and Merle Sheets. He married Sharon E Diehl on August 17, 1962, in Rhode Island, where he began his service in the U.S. Navy.

Doyt served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Picking, and enjoyed photography, traveling, and volunteer work.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Sheets; two children, Ashley Sheets and Richard Sheets, and his brother Dave Sheets.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leland and Merle Sheets.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, May 21, at DeBerry Funeral Directors, Denton, Texas. Funeral services followed the visitation. Doyt will be laid to rest at the DFW National Cemetery at a later date.