Ray (Butch) Hofacker

Ray (Butch) Hofacker, 80, passed away in the early evening on Friday, May 23, 2025, at his residence in Van Wert.

He was born September 11, 1944, in Paulding, a son of Charles and Iva (Taylor) Hofacker, who both preceded him in death. He married Nancy Workinger, who also preceded him in death.

Ray Hofacker

He is survived by his grandchildren, Jaylan (Tyler) Huffman, Darin (Britney) Hofacker, Jr., and Arber (Tavis Moore) Hofacker. Also surviving are great- grandchildren, Charlotte Hofacker, Peyton Rae Hofacker and Harper Moore; brothers Royal (Janet) Hofacker and Bill Hofacker, and a sister Ilo (LLoyd) Marvin.

He was preceded in death by a son, Darin Hofacker; his brothers, Luther, Gerald, Charles and Luke Hofacker and sisters, Betty Miller-Bumbalough, Helen Yeutter, Rebecca Miracle, and Tabitha Burt.

Ray had retired as a 30 year employee of the City of Van Wert. He attended many Council On Aging events and loved participating in their bingo.

The family is planning a celebration of Ray’s life, which will be announced in the future.

The family would like memorials to be donated to the funeral Home to help defray cremation expenses. Donations may be sent to Brickner Funeral Home, 419 S. Washington St., Van Wert.

Condolences may be left at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@yahoo.com.