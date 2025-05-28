Salary legislation has first reading; other matters handled

Shown from left to right are Councilwoman At-Large Jana Ringwald, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming and Mayor Ken Markward. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

As expected, members of Van Wert City Council took the first step toward possible future pay raises, not only for council members, but for the city treasurer and mayor.

Wednesday night, with no fanfare, council heard the first reading of a pair of ordinances establishing salaries and possible raises for those positions. If ultimately approved, the salaries will be tied directly to the median income of households within the city limits, as determined by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Figures show the city’s most recent median household income was $53,632 and going by a recommendation made by Finance Committee Chairwoman Jana Ringwald, council members will make 10 percent of that amount, or the amount that is reflected as of June 1 of this year and in future election years.

By using the median household income, council salaries could increase or actually decrease every two years. Council members currently make $4,900 annually.

Under Ringwald’s proposal, the council president will make 11 percent of the city’s median household income. Currently, the council president’s position is paid $5,500 annually. The legislation also addresses the salary of the city treasurer (four percent of the median income) and mayor (100 percent of the median income).

If all goes as planned, both pieces of legislation will have two more readings before they become final – once on June 9, and again on June 23.

On their third and final reading, council members passed a pair of ordinances concerning data centers. One approved the definition of a data center and the other established where such facilities may be built – in I-2 zoned areas.

Two other ordinances had their first reading. Once allows Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming to advertise and sell the city’s unused, unneeded, obsolete or unfit vehicles by internet auction. The other would increase fire inspection fees by the Van Wert Fire Department. The vote on the latter was 6-1, with First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler voting no.

During his report, Law Director John Hatcher said after receiving an email from someone asking if a private poker club would be allowed in the city, he researched the matter and found that at least several are operating around Ohio.

“State law does not say you can’t (operate them),” he said. “It would be a situation that would probably be at your discresion, should it occur.”

He also said to this point, no one has applied to open such an establishment.

Prior to the regular council meeting, a 30 minute “Council of the Whole” meeting was held to discuss blighted properties and junk and rubbish laws. Agler mentioned several properties, but his main focus was a home at the corner of Central and Chestnut streets. He said he wants stiffer penalties, including substantially higher fines for those who habitually violate the city’s existing junk and rubbish/blighted property laws. Hatcher will research the matter further.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 9, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.