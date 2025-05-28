Traffic talk a big part of council meeting

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

There was a lot of traffic talk at Wednesday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council.

It began with a request by Vantage Career Center Superintendent Rick Turner to add a lighted school zone/pedestrian crossing between the main portion of the N. Franklin St. campus and the Vantage Academy of Medical Careers, which is scheduled to open across the street on Augustine Drive in the fall of 2026.

Vantage Career Center Superintendent Rick Turner listens to a question about traffic near the school. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Turner explained that once it opens, some students will drive between the two buildings while others will go by foot and cross a normally busy street. He also noted traffic will likely increase if Bonnewitz Ave is extended through the area to Stripe Rd. or Mendon Rd. and he said other options have been investigated, including building an underground tunnel and a pedestrian bridge. However, those options are cost prohibitive.

Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming suggested an actual traffic light may be a safer and more feasible option in terms of student safety. City and Vantage officials are expected to engage in future discussions.

Fleming said paving of the Bonnewitz Ave. extension is scheduled to begin next Wednesday, June 4, weather permitting, and he recommended motorists avoid that area, including Washington St. that day. He also said paving work is finally complete on Leeson Ave., with manhole work, signs and striping and painting work yet to be done. The total project should be complete within a few weeks.

Two Central Ave. intersections, at Walnut St. and at Market St. will soon become four way stops, at least on a temporary basis. The changes will take place simultaneously. Traffic lights are currently at both intersections. Those lights will go into flashing mode for a month, then will be bagged for a month. If all goes well, the changes will become permanent.

Mayor Ken Markward said there have been very few, if any issues at Main St. and Cherry St. That intersection recently changed from a four way stop to a two way stop. To make the change permanent, council will need to act on legislation, which is expected to appear on the next agenda.

Several city streets will be repaved this summer. Council members approved an ordinance authorizing Fleming to advertise for bids and award contracts for the work. The list of streets that will be repaved will be released after bids are awarded.