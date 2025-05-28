Van Wert BOE handles monthly agenda

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Personnel matters were at the forefront of Wednesday’s meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education.

The board approved the retire-rehire of Assistant Superintendent Bob Priest, who was given a four-year administrative contract through July 31, 2029.

Bob Priest

Board members also approved a three-year administative contract for Van Wert High School Athletic Director Trent Temple, which will run through July 31, 2028.

In addition, the board agreed to hire Michael Dowdy as a high school math teacher and as girls varsity basketball coach. He’s replacing Hannah Phlipot on the court, who stepped down after the 2024-2025 season. Noah Floyd was approved as high school band director/music teacher.

Other hires approved include Dylan Wierwille, third grade teacher; Kolby Barnhart, middle school science teacher; Matthew Warnecke, middle school language arts teacher, and Sara Bauer, elementary school paraprofessional. Matt Krites was approved as an assistant golf coach, Charlie Witten as middle school football coach, and Nicole Byrum and Jacob Sealscott as volunteer cross country coaches.

The board also approved the retire-rehire of elementary school counselor Sara Royer, and the board accepted the retirement-resignation of high school intervention specialist Roland Alvarez. He’s seeking to be re-hired and a public hearing will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 25. The board accepted the resignations of high school secretary Kate Delgado, third grade teacher Emma Guggenbiller and custodial/maintenance worker Lori Honingford, and the retirement resignation of elementary school intervention specialist Amy Covey.

In other business, the board approved:

The latest five-year financial forecast.

A satellite program standards and maintenance agreement with Vantage Career Center.

A trip of East Harbor State Park at Lakeside Marblehead for 55 members of the high school football team and nine adults.

Superintendent Mark Bagley shared a brief update on Phase III work in progress at Eggers Stadium. He noted things are progressing smoothly, but noted the floor in the locker room has been delayed a bit, along with the arrival of the elavator. Work is now expected to be complete by early to mid-July.

Early on in the meeting, Board President Anthony Adams was recognized for 10 years of service as a school board member.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.