Writer supports Tressel for governor

To the Editor,



Our state and our nation are at a crossroads and who we choose to lead the State of Ohio next year will be an inflection point for the next decade.



Republicans who have served Ohio as governor from Rhodes to Voinovich to DeWine have been strong in creating a business climate that has fostered the creation of millions of jobs. They have been strong for the number one business in Ohio that sustains our many rural counties: agriculture.



These men and their administrations have faced tough economic times and led our state with a strength of character we need in our next governor. They succeeded as few have to strike a balance for a state as diverse socially, economically and geographically as Ohio.



The many economic successes Governor DeWine and now Senator Husted spearheaded in concert with all regions of the Buckeye State must continue with a governor with an eye on the next generation.



Ohio is profoundly blessed that Lt. Governor Jim Tressel in now seriously considering a run of his own for Governor. He comes with a heart and a lifelong resume of service to our state. He comes with a

proven record of leadership – of men, of institutions and of hearts and minds.



The next few months are crucial. Join with many in a groundswell of support for Jim Tressel. Time and again Jim Tressel as a coach and a university president and now Lt. Governor has been what Teddy Roosevelt called the “man in the arena” taking his chances to lead and answering the call to serve.



Give Jim Tressel a good hard look. When you do, I think we’ll be convinced to give him your support to be the next Governor of the Great State of Ohio.



Steve Lankenau



Defiance