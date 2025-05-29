Comments sought on local project

Submitted information

LIMA – The Ohio Department of Transportation District 1, in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act and Executive Order 11988, is seeking public comments regarding the following proposed project:

Ohio 49 roadway reconstruction (PID: 122474) – ODOT is proposing to reduce roadway flooding by raising the pavement elevation along Ohio 49, between the Willshire Quarry and Piqua Road, just north of the village of Willshire.

Construction activities will result in temporary roadway closures. Vehicular through traffic will be detoured. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.

Construction is anticipated to begin in the spring of 2028.

Work along this route will occur in the regulated floodplain of the St. Marys River. Impacts to this floodplain are anticipated to be minor and result in no rise in localized flood levels. A statement of findings detailing the results of the final floodplain analysis will be made available on the project website. Additional information about the project can be found on the project website:

transportation.ohio.gov/projects/projects/122474

Written comments may be sent to: Ohio Department of Transportation District 1, Attn: Nate Tessler, 1885 N. McCullough Street, Lima, 45801, or emailed to nate.tessler@dot.ohio.gov.

The deadline is Friday, June 13. To help expedite a response, please provide the project name and PID number provided above as well as contact information. Comments without contact information cannot be responded to.

Project-related topics the public may wish to on include, but aren’t limited to, cultural and historical resources, as well as environmental considerations.