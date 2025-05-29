Derek Eugene Pontius

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Derek Eugene Pontius, a beloved son, father, brother, uncle, significant other, friend and master craftsman, who suddenly was taken from us on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at the age of 40.

Born in Van Wert, Derek grew up with a curious mind and a pair of hands that seemed destined to create. From a young age, he had an innate understanding of how things worked and more importantly, how to make them better. Whether working with wood, metal or stone, Derek poured his heart and soul into his craft, leaving behind a legacy of beauty, function and integrity.

For over 20 years, he dedicated his life to perfecting the art of welding, mechanical and carpentry. He touched the lives of countless individuals through his skills and generosity. His work was a testament to patience, pride and precision. Those lucky enough to work beside him knew not only his dedication and willingness to lend a hand.

Beyond the workshop, Derek was known for his quiet strength, quick wit, and deep love for family. He found joy in the simple things: a well-worn tool, a job well done and time spent with those he loved most.

Derek is survived by his mother and father, Cindy and Edwin Karhoff; daughters, Breonna Pontius, Alivia Pontius, and Skyler Pontius; son, Isiah Pontius; significant other, Miranda Caldwell; siblings, Devin Fey, Nicole (Larry) Boroff, Holly Pontius, Jonah Karhoff and Hannah Karhoff; his many nieces and nephews, Ashlynn Dicke, Ethan Markley, Kellen, Markley, Addison Fey, Madalynn Pontius, Lachlan Fey, Kiera Fey and Ocean Karhoff. He also left behind family, friends, business partner and colleagues who admired and respected him.

He is preceded in death by his father David Karl Pontius.

An open house celebration of his life will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday June 7, 2025, at Elks Lodge 1197 in Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Venmo account to assist in final expenses. https://venmo.com/u/Nicole-Boroff.

Though he may be gone from our sight, the things he built and the love he gave will stand the test of time.