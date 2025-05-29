Foster earns Presidental Scholarship

Recent Van Wert High School graduate Keaton Foster has been awarded the highly competitive Presidential Scholarship from the University of Toledo, an elite merit-based scholarship given to only four students from the university’s entire incoming freshman class. The Presidential Scholarship recognizes outstanding academic achievement, leadership qualities, and future potential. As part of the rigorous selection process, Foster participated in an extensive interview with the University of Toledo faculty and administrators, where he was evaluated not only on academic performance but also on character, communication skills, and long-term goals. Beginning this fall, Foster will major in finance with a minor in political science. He plans to pursue a career in law, using his undergraduate studies as a foundation for law school. Photo submitted