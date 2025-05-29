Jack Lee Warthman

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Jack Lee Warthman, 75, of Rockford, on Memorial Day, May 26, 2025.

He was born March 14, 1950, in Celina to Henry and Margaret (Gilson) Warthman, who both preceded him in death.

Jack Warthman

He was a graduate of Parkway High School, and proud United States Army combat medic in Vietnam.

Jack was a member of the Celina and Willshire American Legion posts, and the Celina VFW. He never knew a stranger and approached life with zest and determination despite having a stroke in 2001. Jack spent his time attending his grandchildren’s events and staying busy with his many (unsafe) projects, much to his First Lady’s dismay. He was a lover of a good breakfast and always bragged that he could get his toast jellied at the Motor Inn every morning. Jack was a storyteller and motorcycle enthusiast. He had many stories of his trips to Sturgis, and tales of horse and motorcycle racing from his youth. The family takes joy in knowing Jack is in Heaven doing the things that he truly enjoyed.

Jack is survived by his loving wife, Joy (Fox) Warthman; daughter, Melinda Felger-Warthman; son, Bart (Katie) Warthman; and his three grandchildren, Connor, Carly, and Cohen Warthman. Also surviving is his brother, Mike (Linda) Warthman; sisters-in-law, Jan (Glen) Trogdlon, Kandy (Bill) Kugel, Robin (Frank) Underwood, Jennifer (Kirk) Stephenson, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents Henry and Margaret Warthman, he was preceded in death by a brother Lowell Warthman, and sister-in-law Donna Warthman.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, May 31, at Ketcham Ripley Funeral Home, Rockford. Funeral services with military honors will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 2, at the funeral home with Pastor Bill Halter officiating. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions in Jack’s name may be made to 343 – Carey, Bill, & Benny Memorial Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 439, Celina.

Online condolences may be shared at www.ketchamripley.com.