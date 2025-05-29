Lancers move on…

Lincolnview’s Gavin Evans (above) makes a throw and Max Hammons (below) makes a catch during Thursday’s Division VI district semifinal game between the Lancers and Patrick Henry. Leading 2-1, Lincolnview scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and went on to win 7-1. Holden Price had a two-run double and Myles Moody, Carter Stevens, Seth Brant and Case Young each drove in a run. Chayse Overholt earned the complete game win and struck out five Patriot batters. The Lancers (21-7) will now face Fairview (24-3) for the district championship at 2 p.m. Saturday at Napoleon. Photos courtesy of Hanna Young