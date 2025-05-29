Marjorie Ann (Bauman) Diss

Marjorie Ann (Bauman) Diss, 84, residing in Marblehead, passed away Friday, May 23, 2025, at Otterbein North Shore.

She was born on June 23, 1940 in Pandora, to Laural and Ollie (Messinger) Bauman, who both preceded him in death.

Marjorie graduated from Bluffton High School in 1959, received her BA in 1994 from OSU and her masters in special education in Wichita, and did her student teaching in Van Wert School District. She worked several in several factories before working for the Wichita School District in special education, retiring in 2009.

She enjoyed playing cards, especially pinnacle, jigsaw puzzles, reading, learning, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marjorie was a single parent always providing for her family and keeping them together, and loved all of her students she taught throughout her career.

She is survived by her children, Rebecca (Charles) Morgan of Berlin Heights, Benjamin (Melodee) Diss, of Powell, and Barbara Marie Diss Pope, Wichita, Kansas; grandchildren, Ryan Morgan, Brittany Morgan, Sophie Pope, Sage Pope, Alex Diss and Angie Diss; eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter in infancy, Ruth Elizabeth “Beth” Diss, and siblings, Laurel Bauman Jr., Helen Burnett, Theodore Bauman, Lucy Snyder, and Margaret “Peg” Brown.

There will be no visitation and a memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Erie County Food Bank.

Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, Sandusky is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting toftfuneralhome.com.