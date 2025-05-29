ODOT names annual Paint-the-Plow contest winners

ODOT employees picked Crestview’s plow as the top one from Van Wert County. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 has announced this year’s champions of its annual Paint-the-Plow program: Carey High School and Fort Jennings High School.

Carey High School’s plow featuring K9 Nigel and the safety message, “Paws and Follow the Laws” was the pick of the litter. It earned the most votes on Facebook, with 888 total likes, shares, and comments, taking home the People’s Choice Award. Nigel is a facility dog who works with the school resource officer Deputy Ryan McKinnon and the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office. Provided at no cost by Canine Companions, Nigel, has made an immediate impact on the school community since his arrival in May of 2024.

Fort Jennings’ patriotic eagle design captured the hearts of ODOT District 1 employees, earning the ODOT Choice award. It also took second place in the People’s Choice contest with a strong showing on Facebook of 521 votes.

The Mohawk Preschool class rounded out the social media top three, taking third place with 501 votes and showcasing their adorable handiwork featuring drawings and handprints.

Runner-up in the ODOT’s Choice category, a tie between Ada High School and Fairview High School.

The top pick from Van Wert County, as determined by ODOT employees, came from the Crestview FFA and Crestview Art Club.

People’s Choice Winners (as voted on the Facebook page)

First place: Carey High School – Deputy Nigel and “Paws and Follow the Laws”

Second place: Fort Jennings High School – Patriotic eagle and flag

Third place: Mohawk Preschool – Adorable drawings and handprints

ODOT’s Choice Winners (employees voted during the Roadeo on May 15)

First place: Fort Jennings High School – Patriotic eagle and flag

Tied for second place:

Ada High School – Critters and “Drive with Care, Avoid the Scare”

Fairview High School – Apache and “Drive safe, Fairview Apaches”

“This year’s Paint the Plow designs are outstanding, with creative safety messages and bright designs that will shine through the winter gloom,” said Chris Hughes, ODOT District 1 Deputy Director.

Since 2014, ODOT District 1 has hosted an annual Paint-the-Plow contest, with a brief hiatus in 2020 and 2021 when a virtual contest was held instead. Schools are unable to unleash their creativity on real snowplows in this program which fosters community engagement, school spirit, and color on the winter landscape. This year 23 schools participated from all eight counties in District 1.

The top picks from each county, as determined by ODOT employees:

Allen County: Lima Central Catholic High School

Defiance County: Central Local School – Fairview High School

Hancock County: Cory Rawson High School & McComb High School

Hardin County: Ada High School

Paulding County: Wayne Trace High School

Putnam County: Jennings High School

Van Wert County: Crestview FFA Chapter and Crestview Art Club

Wyandot County: Carey High School

All entries may be viewed on ODOT District 1’s Facebook page.

ODOT District 1 services eight counties in northwest Ohio, including Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Wyandot.