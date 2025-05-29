Rozann Maurer

Rozann Maurer, 71, of Rockford, passed away Monday May 26, 2025, at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

She was born on February 26, 1954 in Saint Marys and was the daughter of Jack Owen and Joann (Hays) Now, who both preceded her in death.

Rozann was a graduate of Rock Island High School in Rock Island, Illinois. She went on to further her education, earning a bachelor’s degree from Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois, then a master’s degree in library Science from Kent State University. Rozann retired in March of 2018 from the Rockford Carnegie Library, where she worked for 30 years and served as the director.

On September 16, 1978, Rozann was united in marriage In the Mercer United Methodist Church to Robert Maurer, who survives. She remained a member of the Mercer United Methodist Church until her passing.

Rozann enjoyed sewing and made many dresses for her daughters, Melanie and Megan, when they were young. During COVID-19 she also made many face masks. Rozann was a member of the Van Wert Sewing Guild. Rozann’s greatest joys were her grandchildren. She loved them dearly and enjoyed spending time with them.

In addition to her husband, Robert Maurer, Rozann is survived by two daughters, Melanie Kay (William) Weaver of Ada, and Megan Marie (Ryan) Imwalle of Mendon; two sisters, Anita (Dan) Edwards of Grove City, and Judy Now of Corona, California; four grandchildren, Aeris Weaver, Anden Weaver, Allison Imwalle, and Grayson Imwalle; a sister-in-law, Pam Young of Celina, and a brother-in-law, Dale Snider of Mendon.

In addition to her parents, Rozann was preceded in death by a son, Mark Maurer; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Winifred Maurer; sister-in-law, Margaret Snider, and two brothers-in-law, Jack Maurer and David Young.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, June 2, at Mercer United Methodist Church, 5585 Mercer Road, Mendon. Pastor Kyle Houts will officiate. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Rockford. The family will receive friends 2-6 p.m. Sunday June 1, at Ketcham Ripley Funeral Home,, Rockford. They will also receive friends one hour prior to the funeral services, from 9-10 a.m. Monday at Mercer United Methodist Church.

Preferred memorials: Mercer United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.

Online condolences may be shared at www.ketchamripley.com.