Gable named new elementary principal

VW independent staff/submitted information

DELPHOS — St. John the Evangelist Catholic School has announced the appointment of Kristin Gable as elementary principal.

A news release said Gable was selected by a committee of school administration and staff and approved by the Delphos St. John’s School Board of Specified Jurisdiction. She will begin her new role over the summer, officially leading Delphos St. John’s Elementary into the 2025-26 school year.

“Mrs. Gable has demonstrated a strong foundation of growing in and leading our Catholic faith as an active member in our Parish and throughout various school volunteer roles,” Head of School Nathan Stant said. “Her commitment to meeting students where they are to help them grow spiritually, academically, and emotionally, along with her grasp of our pillars of faith, tradition, and excellence helped her stand out as the right choice among a great pool of candidates. I am excited for Mrs. Gable to join our school leadership team in continuing to work to strengthen our school’s active mission.”

Gable brings 18 years of experience in education, with her last 15 years at Delphos City Schools. She has a bachelor’s degree in middle childhood education from Ohio Northern University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from American College of Education.

She has been a part of the Delphos St. John’s Parish since 2008 when she married her husband, Brent (‘02), and moved to Delphos. Brent and Kristin have three children, Blaire, Boden and Brooks. They are fourth generation Blue Jays currently attending St. John’s.

“I love so many things about Delphos St. John’s and I am delighted to join the Blue Jay staff,” Gable said, “I love the rich traditions of faith and academics, as well as the Blue Jay spirit amongst students, staff, families and alumni. This year I got to watch a piece of Delphos St. John’s history as my husband helped coach the first ever wrestling state champion. Now I get to start a new role as the elementary principal-minister and I couldn’t be more excited.”