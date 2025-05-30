Michael L. Zartman

Michael L. Zartman, 75, of Van Wert, left us peacefully on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at his residence.

He was born on August 31, 1949, in Van Wert, to Kimsey William and Elanor Elaine (Klewer) Zartman, who both preceded him in death. Michael spent his life in the place he called home.

Michael finished his schooling and dedicated many years of his professional life to Federal Mogul from where he retired. He was a down-to-earth guy who found joy in the simple pleasures of life. An avid hunter and fisherman, Michael loved spending time outdoors.

Michael is survived by his sons, Steven (Billie Jo Phillabaum), Scott, and Daniel Zartman; stepdaughter, Debra Evans He is also remembered fondly by his sister, Sharyn Black.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his first and second wives, Sandra Zartman and Linda Zartman.

After cremation, Michael will be laid to rest privately next to his wife, Sandra in Greenbrier Cemetery.

To share in Michael’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory.