Paulding Co. Jail awarded state grant

VW independent staff/submitted information

19 jails across Ohio will share $50 million in grant awards to support construction and renovation projects. The grants were announced on Friday by Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Director Annette Chambers-Smith, and the list includes Paulding County.

The funding will be awarded through the Ohio Jail Safety and Security Program, which was launched by Governor DeWine in partnership with the Ohio General Assembly in 2021. The goal of the program is to help local communities fund improvements at functionally obsolete and structurally failing jails.

The Paulding County Jail is getting a $1 million grant. PCSO photo

“This funding will not only support safer environments for those living and working in our local jails, but it will also help prepare inmates for release by creating improved spaces for workforce development, educational opportunities, and other programming,” said Governor DeWine.

In total, seven counties are receiving funding for new jail construction, expansion, or major renovation projects; 11 counties will use funding for structural upgrades, security enhancements, and smaller renovation projects; and one county will receive a grant for a needs assessment/feasibility study.

The Paulding County Jail will receive $1,080,000 for a new chiller and boiler HVAC replacement. The jail was built in 2007.

“This funding will provide more safety and security in facilities and more space for programming, which will improve conditions for both staff and incarcerated people,” said Director Annette Chambers-Smith. “We are helping these jails provide what they need to better meet the demands of the criminal justice system in their county and prepare the incarcerated population for release back into their communities.”

Funding for this round of the Ohio Jail Safety and Security Grant Program comes from the current capital budget. Including today’s announcement, more than $228 million in state funding has been awarded to 50 jails serving over 50 counties.

A full list of the latest grant awards can be found here.