Bike Rodeo to be held this Saturday

VW independent staff

Attention young bike riders – the Optimist Club of Van Wert’s Bike Rodeo is coming to the Peony Festival.

It’s for children 3-14 and will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. this Saturday, June 7. Registration will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the corner of Jefferson and W. Central Ave. Five events will be featured – balancing, steering, a circle ride, maneuvering and braking. Trophies will be awarded at noon for winners of each age group. In addition, there will be drawings for helmets, locks and other prizes for all participants.

The Bike Rodeo is sponsored by the Optimist club of Van Wert.