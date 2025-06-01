Jacob David Dirham

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jacob David Dirham, who left us on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at the young age of 22.

Born on September 9, 2002, in Lima, Jacob recently started carving out his own path in life. He worked as a laborer at American Mitsuba Indiana, and he was proud to have his own car and apartment – marks of his budding independence.

Jacob Dirham

Jacob was known for his love for video games, which he enjoyed in his downtime. He cherished trips to Disney World, where he created memories that brought joy and laughter to him and his family. He had a big heart and a contagious smile that could brighten anyone’s day.

Jacob is survived by his father, Jason Dirham of Convoy; his mother, Jenifer Hattery of Lima; stepmother, Kara Dirham of Convoy; stepfather, Randall Hattery of Lima, and his brother, Ryan Dirham, along with Ryan’s partner, Josie Schoonover, both of Lima.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, June 6, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Chapel, Van Wert. Following the visitation, Jacob will be cremated. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to: Breakthrough T1D for Type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy at www.breakthrought1d.org, or to the family.

To share in Jacob’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.