Local runners off to state track meet

VW independent sports

LEXINGTON — Van Wert’s Owen Scott was crowned as a regional champion in three events and will compete in all three at the OHSAA Track and Field State Tournament in Columbus this weekend.

Scott, who has set several school records in his senior season, raced to a first place finish in the Division II 1600 meter run with a time of 4:16.84) at Lexington High School on Saturday. He also finished first the 3200 meter run (9:25.81) and once again anchored the 4×800 relay team (Andrew Laudick, Noah Spath, Evan Keuneke, Scott) that finished second (7:54.14) to Ontario (7:53.69) and advanced to state.

Owen Scott will compete in three events at the state track meet. Wyatt Richardson photo

Laudick finished 12th in the 1600 meter finals at regionals (4:41.45) and Spath placed 14th in the 800 meter run (2:05.71).

Van Wert’s lone girls’ participant, Kendra Deehring, saw her high school career end with an eighth place finish in the 100 meter dash (12.77) finals.

At the Division III regionals at Troy, Crestview’s 4×200 team of Brentyn Rodriguez, Liam Putman, Braxton Leeth and Drayden Hoffman qualified for an at-large spot at state with a school record time of 1:30.92. The same four finished sixth in the 4×200 meter relay (44.42).

Hudson Perrott finished fifth in the 1600 meter run (4:33.92), while Derek Young placed 12th in the 3200 meter run (10:23.99) Anna Gardner finished 12th in the girls’ 3200 meter run (13:40.62).

Lincolnview’s Cody Ricker broke his own school record and advanced to Division III state in the 300 meter hurdles with a regional runner-up finish (39.21) at Troy. Ottoville’s Garrett Trentman was the regional champion (38.31).

The girls 4×800 team of Annabel Horstman, Kendall Hoffman, Brooklyn Byrne and Brynleigh Moody finished fourth at regionals and moved on to state with a season best time of 9:48. Beth Hughes finished her season with a seventh place finish in the shot put (35-11), and Zander Coil placed ninth in the high jump with a career best 6-0.

State track will be held Friday and Saturday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at Ohio State University.