Outdoorsman hosing Garland match

Submitted information

MIDDLE POINT – The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will be hosting an M-1 Garand match this Satuday, June 7, at the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Club located at 9093 Ringwald Rd., Middle Point. A safety briefing will be held at 9:30 a.m. and the match will start at 9:45 a.m.

Any modern military rifle may be used such as an M-1 Garand, AR 15, and other such rifles. Those participating may use iron sights or scoped rifles. If you do not have a rifle, the club has M-1 rifles to loan out to the public to use in this match. The club also has a National Match AR 15 for participants that might wish to try it out. However, any military rifle may be used. The cost to participate is $5, which is a target fee. If you need to purchase ammo, the club has 30.06 ammo at $30 for 35 rounds. The AR-15 ammo is $18 for 35 rounds which includes the target fee.

For more information, go to www.vwoutdoorsmen.com or call 419.203.8662.