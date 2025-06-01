Residents invited to meet and greet

To the Editor:

We are faced with a choice to make in the next primary for our State Senator in District 1 here in northwest Ohio. Two good Republicans are running against one another but one stands out as the best choice.

Our former State Representative, Craig Riedel of Defiance, has decided to enter this race. Craig is intimately in tune with the will and the needs of Van Wert County as our former House District 82 Representative. Craig is a strong conservative who believes in eliminating Ohio’s income tax, lower property taxes, ending preferential programs like DEI, and forming a state based DOGE team. Craig was also a State Representative instrumental in crafting legislation to provide local control avenues for Ohio’s citizens on industrial wind and solar projects. Craig is not anti-wind or solar, he is pro-community choice. His stance is to let the local citizens decide the future of their communities.

Craig has organized a meet and greet, town hall style, gathering set for 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, at the Ohio City Community Building. It will be a great opportunity for those who do not know Craig as well as I do, to get to know him and ask him questions.

I ask that you consider giving Craig your support in the next primary and please come on June 25 and see for yourself that Craig will be a great leader for Van Wert County in the Ohio Senate.

Jeremy Kitson

Wren