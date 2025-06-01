Sunday afternoon crash…

A minivan vs. motorcycle accident occurred at appxoximately 1:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon at at the westbound U.S. 30 exit ramp onto U.S.127. One person was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital. The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Patrol investigated the accident and the Van Wert Police Department provided traffic control at the busy location. The Van Wert Fire Department was at the scene as well. No other details were immediately. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer