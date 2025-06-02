Foster named Elks Lodge MVS

Submitted information

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has announced the awarding of a $4,000 Most Valuable Student scholarship by the Elks National Foundation to Keaton Foster.

The Most Valuable Student scholarships are awarded by the Elks National Foundation and are available to any graduating senior who will be attending a four year college. Foster recently graduated from Van Wert High School and will attend the University of Toledo and will major in finance and then go to law school.

During high school, Foster ranked first in his class and was a Graduate of Distinction. He participated in varsity golf, varsity tennis, was on the Sportsmanship Committee and was the student council treasurer. He also was involved in the Service Pack, Spanish Club, Beta Club and school choir. Keaton also was a Junior Rotarian and the Chamber of Commerce Leadership.

Outside of school, he attends Lifehouse Church and is a member of the Calvary Youth Group. He also caddies at Sycamore Hills Golf Club and Inverness Club and is a member of the Lima Junior Golf Association.

Foster is the son of Dr. Shad and Kelly Foster.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is only second to the United States Government in the number of scholarships awarded each year.