Gas prices down to start the new month

VW independent staff/submitted information

While things can change in the blink of an eye, there’s some good news about gas prices.

Average pump prices in Ohio have fallen 14.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.89 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 26.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 46.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 2.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.465 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at just $2.33 per gallon while the most expensive was $3.67 per gallon, a difference of $1.34 per gallon.

Self-serve regular at Pak-A-Sak on N. Washington St. in Van Wert was $2.76 per gallon on Monday. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

As of Monday evening in Van Wert, gas prices ranged from $2.75 to $2.99 per gallon for self-serve regular.

The national average is down 6.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 41 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“The national average price of gasoline has continued its gentle descent over the last week, with the most notable declines seen in the Great Lakes region, where a minor refinery issue was resolved, sending wholesale gas prices lower,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We’re also beginning to see prices retreat in California, a trend that should soon extend across much of the West Coast as additional gasoline shipments from Asia help offset recent refinery disruptions. While gasoline inventories remain somewhat tight heading into the summer, I’m optimistic that increased refinery output could pave the way for further price declines. That said, any unexpected outages could still cause short-term price bumps.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back 10 years:

June 2, 2024: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)

June 2, 2023: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)

June 2, 2022: $4.78/g (U.S. Average: $4.76/g)

June 2, 2021: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

June 2, 2020: $1.96/g (U.S. Average: $1.99/g)

June 2, 2019: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)

June 2, 2018: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.95/g)

June 2, 2017: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

June 2, 2016: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

June 2, 2015: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)