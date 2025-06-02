Random Thoughts: softball and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This installment of Random Thoughts centers around OHSAA state softball, poll champions, a long tournament, a controversy that died down pretty quickly, the College Football Playoff, noon games, a waiting game and the Pacers.

State softball

This is the first year of the newly expanded state softball tournament, as the OHSAA has added three new divisions, V-VII.

Among the seven divisions, there are apparently three undefeated teams: Springfield Kenton Ridge (30-0) in Division IV, Wheelersburg (26-0) in Division V, and Tri-Village (28-0) in Division VI. I said apparently because records of three teams were not available.

Four teams in the tournament are known to have double digit losses: Dalton (17-10, Division VI), Sugarcreek Garaway (19-10), Massillon Perry (14-15), and Centerville (17-13). Perry is the only team at the state tournament with a losing record.

Poll champions

Among the seven softball divisions, four poll champions remain alive in the tournament: Anthony Wayne (Division II), Dover (Division III), Kenton Ridge (Division IV) and Liberty-Union (Division V). Three No. 2 teams are alive as well: Wheelersburg (Division V), Tri-Village (Division VI) and Portsmouth Notre Dame (Division VII).

Long tournament

This year’s state softball tournament begins on Wednesday and runs through Sunday, so five full days. I don’t want to think about what happens if there’s a day or two of rain.

Controversy

You know what controversy died down pretty quickly? The Pete Rose/Hall of Fame controversy.

For a solid week, maybe more, after he was removed from baseball’s ineligble list, that’s all we saw and heard. Now, nothing, or at least very little. Maybe it’s because he won’t come up for a vote until 2027 and of course, the debate will start all over again. I still don’t think he’ll get in then, but someday he will.

College Football Playoff

I love college football, but the idea that the Big Ten and the SEC should each get four automatic bids to the College Football Playoff is ludicrous. I know it was an idea that was at least batted around but hopefully it doesn’t even come up for a vote.

Noon games

Many people are still up in arms over a noon kickoff for Ohio State and Texas?

What am I missing? What’s wrong with noon games? I’ve been to noon games, 3:30 games and night games at Ohio Stadium. Personally, I prefer noon or 3:30. Sure, night games can be fun but at least to me, there’s not really that different than afternoon games.

Maybe I’m just getting old.

Steelers

Why are the Steelers playing this waiting game with Aaron Rodgers? Yes, I know they need some help in the quarterback room, but they don’t need it this bad. Why not give the guy a deadline and be prepared to move either way?

Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are considered heavy underdogs to Oklahoma City in the NBA Finals, but I’m not counting them out.

Do I think they’ll win it all? Probably not. I can see OKC winning in five or six games, yet it’s tough to discount the Pacers simply because of what they’ve done in the playoffs to get to the finals.

As always, if you have thoughts about any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.