Real estate transfers 5/27-5/30/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers took place from May 27-30, 2025.

James A. Arn Living Trust, James A. Arn Living Trust TR Diane M. Arn Living Trust, Diane M. Arn Living Trust TR to Jacob A. Schabbing, a portion of Section 2 in Hoaglin Township.

Thomas L. Jones Living Trust, Thomas L. Jones Living Trust TR, Connie Ruth Knittle Living Trust Connie Ruth Knittle Living Trust TR to The Mohr Organization LLC, Mohr Organization LCC, Van Wert inlots, lot 642.

Brian S. Blake, Donna J. Blake to PCR Rentals LLC, Van Wert inlots, lot 3183.

Mikinzie G. Dull, Minkinzie G. Black, Chase Black to Morgan S. Bruns, Van Wert inlots, lot 1355.

Michael T. Neely, Courtney S. Neely, Michael Neely to Joshua Ebbing, Zavier Buzard, Van Wert inlots, lot 2110.

Rodney I. Pulfre to Wreath Real Estate LLC, Convoy outlots, lot 23.

Thomas L. Jones Living Trust, Thomas L. Jones Living Trust TR, Connie Ruth Knittle Living Trust, Connie Ruth Knittle Living Trust TR to FFG Properties LLC, Van Wert inlots, lot 196.

Estate of Michael S. Gaskill to Alicia John, a portion of Section 7 in Tully Township.

Alicia J. John, Alicia John, Garret L. John to Garret L. John, Alicia J. John, a portion of Section 7 in Tully Township.

Driven Brands Inc. to 104 Christopher Crossing LLC, Van Wert inlots, lot 4300.

Kiracofe Homes LLC to Steve A. Bowen, Kristina M. Bowen, Van Wert inlots, lot 4292.

Bradley Thornburgh, Pamela Thornburgh to Brendon Wallis, Van Wert inlots, lot 3213, lot 3214.

Dennis G. Renner, Maria A. Renner to Ryan G. Renner, a portion of Section 1 in Ridge Township.

Estate of Joe C. Mendoza, Estate of Joe C. Mendoza ADM, Celia Thatcher ADM, Celia M. Thatcher ADM to Simon Mendoza, Van Wert subdivisions, lot 289.

Jeffery Corey Contreraz, Amber Rose Contreraz to Contreraz Family Revocable Trust, Contreraz Family Revocable Trust TR, Jeffery C. Contreraz TR, Amber R. Contreraz TR, a portion of Section 8 in Ridge Township.

Laurie Casebolt to Quinton Craig, Bryanna Winke, Van Wert outlots, lot 44.

Michael J. Baldauf, Lori L. Baldauf to Michael J. Baldauf, Lori L. Baldauf, Benjamin M. Baldauf, a portion of Section 23 in Washington Township.

Carol E. Leathers Trust, Carol E. Leathers Trust TR, Marcy L. Leathers TR, Craig K. Leathers TR, Stacy L. Leathers TR to Steward Atkins, Erin Atkins, Van Wert subdivisions, lot 236, lot 236.

Timothy D. Owens, Timothy Owens, Carolyn J. Owens, Diana Kesler, Diana L. Kelser, Robert J. Kesler to Timothy D. Owens, Diana Kesler, a portion of Section 11 in York Township.

Estate of Joan M. Jones, estate of Joan M. Jones EX, Douglas C. Jones EX to Douglas C. Jones, a portion of Section 11 in Willshire Township.