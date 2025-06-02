Vantage BOE to receive update on medical academy

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Members of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will soon get a look at a proposed floor plan and site plan for the Vantage Academy of Medical Careers, which is scheduled to open in the fall of 2026.

Hal Munger and David Munger of Munger Munger + Associates Architects Inc. are scheduled to present the plans in open session during Thursday night’s monthly meeting. The Toledo-based firm was officially hired by the board in February and since then, its architects have met with high school and adult medical staff and have toured the labs of all of Vantage’s medical programs. The Academy of Medical Careers will be housed in the former Thomas Edison Building, across the street from the main campus on N. Franklin St.

According to Superintendent Rick Turner, three high school medical programs are currently housed in the building – medical assisting, health tech and sports fitness. He said several adult education medical will be housed there once the renovations are complete, including practical nursing, LPN-RN, phlebotomy, STNA (CNA) and customized medical training.

The building and surrounding 4.5 acres is owned by Vantage.

“This was gifted to Vantage by the Van Wert County Commissioners and the Board of Developmental Disabilities,” Turner said.

Last week, Turner appeared before Van Wert City Council to request a a lighted school zone/pedestrian crossing on N. Franklin St. Vantage and city officials will engage in future discussions about the request.

Thursday’s Vantage Career Center Board of Education agenda is a full one. It includes OSBA (Ohio School Boards Association) honor roll recognition for Great Clips and UNOH, routine financial matters, personnel matters, approval of student handbooks and fees and more. Board members will hear various reports and the board is also slated to go into executive session to discuss personnel matters.

Thursday’s meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the district conference room.