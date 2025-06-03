Blippi to rock out in Van Wert

By Quincy Thompson

Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment are proud to announce a new live show, Blippi: Join the Band Tour. The brand-new production features musicians playing live on stage and promises to bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational antics of global sensation Blippi to stages across North America in a never-before-seen show, with a stop in Van Wert at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 23, thanks to presenting sponsor Danfoss, and supporting sponsor First Financial Bank.

Tickets for Blippi: Join the Band Tour will go on-sale to the public June 175, with pre-sale beginning at 12 p.m. Tuesday, June 3. For tickets and additional information, visit vanwertlive.com

“First Financial Bank is proud to support Van Wert LIVE’s efforts to bring engaging, educational programming to our children,” said Roddell McCullough, First Financial’s chief corporate responsibility officer. “Providing access to positive and enriching influences like this is an important investment in the lives of our children and the future of our communities.”

Join Blippi to make music in your hometown in the brand new live Blippi: Join the Band Tour! Blippi will be joined onstage by Meekah along with their singing and dancing buddies and live musicians. They’ll explore what makes music, including sounds, rhythms and instruments, with fan-favorite Blippi hits. So grab your drumsticks, tune up your guitar, and move those feet with Blippi and get ready for a musical performance that’s fun for the whole family.

“We are turning it up to 11 with the Blippi: Join the Band Tour this Spring,” said Stephen Shaw, founder and co-president of Round Room Live. “Blippi is a rockstar for today’s kids and has been delighting millions of children and families all over the world. A brand new show that amps up the excitement to an even higher volume with a live band onstage was the next logical step in continuing Blippi touring around the world.”

“Following the success of previous tours, Blippi: Join the Band Tour will bring families to their feet across the country to dance and sing along to their favorite Blippi hits as well as some brand new songs.”

“Parents and kids alike will share in making music the Blippi way, with curiosity and silliness center stage,” Susan Vargo, Head of Global Experiences at Moonbug Entertainment added,

Blippi inspires curiosity in preschoolers around the world by creating content and experiences that are relatable, accessible and make learning fun. Blippi has become a worldwide sensation with more than one billion monthly views across platforms including Netflix, HBO Max, Cartoonito, Sky, Amazon and YouTube, and millions of fans around the world. The franchise has expanded rapidly since it was acquired by Moonbug Entertainment in 2020. Blippi is available in more than 20 languages, including ASL, and is distributed by more than 30 global broadcast and streaming partners. Blippi’s buddies Meekah and Juca have spun off into their own shows and Blippi lives off the screen as well with sold-out live events, popular music tracks, and in-demand toys available at all major retailers.

For Blippi: Join the Band Tour, the characters Blippi and Meekah will be played by professional stage performers selected specifically for the tour. Fans can visit BlippiOnTour.com now for tour dates and ticket information, and follow Blippi On Tour social media for exclusive tour content.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.