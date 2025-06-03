Food trucks and rodeo to be offered in Darke County

The Darke County Summer Stampede Rodeo & Food Truck Rally will be held June 14 at the Darke County Fairgrounds in Greenville. It’ll be held rain or shine. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

GREENVILLE — If you’re a fan of the rodeo and/or food trucks, you may want to plan a trip that’s just over an hour away.

Darke County will showcase the annual Darke County Summer Stampede Rodeo & Food Truck Rally from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at the Darke County Fairgrounds in Greenville. The event will take place rain or shine.

The food truck rally will be a celebration of local, small businesses. The food trucks confirmed so far are (list subject to change): Badges BBQ, Bowman’s Concessions, CaliOH Eats, Chuck’s Foods, Creme de la Creme Cakery, Fiske Fries, Gypsy Kitchen, Kettle Colonel, Kona Ice, Martin’s Old Fashioned Lemonade, Mikesell’s Concessions, Nacho Pig, Paulines Filipino Corner, Sip Happens, Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee, Werling Street Eats & Wholly Smokes BBQ.

In addition to food trucks, a large selection of local craft vendors and specialty clothing boutique trucks and shops will be offered. The craft vendors will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and located outside under tents.

The award winning 3-J Rodeo from Union City, Indiana, will be the nighttime feature. Gates to the grandstand will open at 5 p.m. and the rodeo will start at 7 p.m.. The rodeo will be double sanctioned with the IPRA (International Professional Rodeo Association) and the MSRA (Mid-States Rodeo Association). Professional rodeo contestants from all over the USA, Canada and Australia will fight it out in eight fast-paced events including bareback, saddle bronc riding, team roping, tie-down roping, cowgirls barrel racing, steer wrestling, breakaway roping and bull riding.

General admission family ticket deal: $40 for 4 tickets ($20 savings, discount ends June 10).

Grandstand tickets and track seating: $15

Red reserved seats: $18

Box seats: $20

Tickets can be purchased at: darkecountysummerstampede.com or at www.promotix.com, or by calling the fairgrounds at 937.548.5044.