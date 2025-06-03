Klopfenstein to lead Ag Committee

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) has announced his appointment as Chairman of the Ohio House Agriculture Committee.

Roy Klopfenstein

“I am honored to chair the House Agriculture Committee and lead legislation for Ohio’s No. 1 industry,” Klopfenstein said. “When I was six years old, I knew I wanted to be a farmer. I appreciate House Leadership’s trust in me and look forward to putting my 58 years of farming to work for the Buckeye State.”

The move comes as former State Representative Don Jones (R-Freeport) vacated his seat in the Ohio House. Jones resigned from the Ohio House, effective June 1, after accepting an appointment from President Donald Trump in order to serve as the State Executive Director of the Ohio Farm Service Agency within the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Committee hearings can be streamed at www.ohiochannel.org.

Klopfenstein represents Ohio’s 82nd District, which includes all of Van Wert, Paulding, and Putnam counties and the southern portion of Defiance County.