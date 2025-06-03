Leadership Class donation…

On Tuesday, the Van Wert County Leadership Class was able to accept a donation of $800 from the United Way of Van Wert County. The donation will provide five children with a mattress, bed frame, mattress pad, sheets, pillow and comforter. The leadership class is pleased to bring the Van Wert School at the Goedde principal Rhonda Cunningham’s dream to life. Cunningham informed the class that students at the school are able to request a couple of items for Christmas. In a prior year, a student’s one wish was a bed to sleep on, nothing more. This brought the idea of “No Kid left without a Bed” to life. Cunningham brought the idea to the Leadership Class and they kick started the project. The group is looking to raise $5,000 which will cover a bed for 31 students. The class has raised $1,970 so far, but is looking to exceed the $5,000 dollar goal by far. Monetary donations may be dropped off the Chamber of Commerce Office N. Washington St. Photo submitted