Real estate taxes due by July 9

VW independent staff/submitted information

Property owners in Van Wert County are reminded that the due date for the second half collection of 2024 real estate taxes is Wednesday, July 9. The Van Wert County Treasurer’s Office is open Mondays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The office accepts payments in the form of check, cashier’s check, money order and credit or debit cards. A 2.5 percent fee will be charged for all card payments by the credit card processor and an electronic check payment is available for a fee of $1.50. Taxpayers may pay up to ten parcels for a single fee with an account and routing number with the electronic check. Those wishing to pay with cash may take their bill in its entirety along with the payment to The First Bank of Berne, 102 Christopher Crossing, Van Wert, next to Walmart. The First Bank of Berne will take payments through July 9. Partial payments will not be accepted.

Credit card, debit card, and electronic check payments may be made online by visiting the county website at www.vanwertcountyohio.gov and clicking on treasurer’s office then clicking on payment options. Those who wish to pay by phone should call 844.419.0200 with the parcel number, which is located on all bills.

Anyone with questions about bill should call the office staff at 419.238.5177.