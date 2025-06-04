David Lynn Burnett

David Lynn Burnett, 73, passed away Tuesday morning, June 3, 2025, at Mercy Health Medical Center in Lima.

He was born on November 30, 1951, in Venedocia, to Maurice Burnett and Audrey V. (Hundley) Burnett, who both preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving wife Lori L. (Wilson) Burnett and they were together for 49 years.

David Burnett

David leaves behind one son, Joshua Burnett and one daughter, Sierra (Doug) Thatcher both of Van Wert; nine grandchildren, Elliot Ainsworth, Bobby Ainsworth, Nicholas Hammond, David Parsons, Tristen Parsons, Cainan Burnett, Rylan Burnett, Kylerr Burnett and Christian Burnett; five great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Arabella and Brantley Ainsworth, Myles and Mylynn Parsons; two brothers, Warren Burnett of Custer City, Oklahoma and Tim “Alfie” (Keesha) Burnett of Venedocia; five sisters, Linda Davis, Susan Mayes, Marilyn Foust, Penny. J. Burnett (Susan Thompson) all of Venedocia, Millie Fletcher of Wawa, Ontario, along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Jill Lynn Burnett; three brothers, Jim Burnett, Bill Burnett and Ted Burnett, and two sisters, Evelyn Martz and Alice Burnett infancy.

At age 17, David went into the Army and was in the Vietnam War. He worked as a roofer, starting at Bagley’s Buildings until he and his brother, Bill started their own roofing company. David was a “junkman” for many years as well scraping anything he could find enjoying every minute of it. He also enjoyed watching his westerns on TV and his daily scratch off tickets that brought a smile to his face.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home of Van Wert. Interment will take place at a later date at Venedocia Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 12 p.m. until time of services on Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: the Van Wert County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.