Liquor division launches new portal

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The state’s Division of Liquor Control has launched a new fully digital portal to modernize the process for managing alcohol licenses and permits.

The launch of the Ohio Permit and Licensing System, which occurred on Wednesday, benefits approximately 28,000 private businesses that are permitted to manufacture, distribute or sell alcoholic beverages, as well as thousands of non-profit organizations who seek temporary permits to sell alcohol at special events.

“OPAL is a significant step forward in our mission to protect what matters most while supporting businesses and consumers,” Division Superintendent Jackie DeGenova said. “This innovative system underscores our goal of providing a customer-friendly experience while ensuring robust oversight and the utilization of the latest compliance tools for Ohio’s alcohol industry.”

OPAL operates on a state-of-the-art platform that aligns with industry standards. The portal serves as a one-stop shop for Ohio’s alcohol permits and licensure, allowing users to submit, track and manage applications and payments safely and securely online.

This system streamlines the process of obtaining and maintaining liquor permits, offering a fully paperless experience and enabling businesses to apply for, renew and transfer permits effortlessly. It also provides easy access to relevant permit details, including those under Ohio’s quota system or wet and dry laws. In addition, users are now able to upload documents and pay fees directly through the platform, ensuring efficiency and avoiding potential delays.

“Switching to a fully paperless system allows staff to focus more on reviewing applications for compliance, rather than handling the administrative tasks involved with paper-based processes,” Division Deputy Superintendent and Director of Licensing Paul Kulwinski said. “By enabling better adherence to state laws, the system not only improves the overall integrity of our operations, but it also ultimately strengthens confidence in the regulatory process and helps protect Ohioans.”

For most permit holders, there is no immediate need to log in to OPAL. Any existing liquor permit holder whose permit is in good standing will remain valid until it expires. In addition, Division staff will communicate with pending applicants when their permit is issued or when additional items are needed so they understand how to access OPAL.

OPAL replaces outdated portals that had been previously used to electronically renew permits and apply for temporary liquor permits for events, but still required paper applications and mailed checks. Effective on Wednesday, June 4, paper applications and mailed checks are no longer an option. Instead, the system will facilitate only online processing and electronic payments.