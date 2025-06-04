Summer Concert Series begins on Friday

VW independent staff

The first of 10 free Friday night summer concerts will take place at Fountain Park tomorrow night.

Barracuda – America’s Heart Tribute, will kick off the series at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Barracuda is described as a brilliant salute to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, Heart. Hailing from Nashville, Tennessee, each extremely talented member is world-traveled with an impressive resumé. The band is known nationwide for its monster vocals, stellar musicianship, and dazzling live performances.

The Feel Good Fridays concert series, sponsored by Van Wert LIVE, will run each Friday night through August 8, at the W. Main St. venue.