Trucking company breaks ground on new facility in VW

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at Vision Industrial Park on Tuesday for Melhorn Sales, Service & Trucking Company. Photo submitted

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Van Wert’s Vision Industrial Park continues to grow.

Community leaders, partners and representatives from Melhorn Sales, Service & Trucking Company gathered for a ceremonial groundbreaking at the corner of John Brown Road and Production Drive, marking the start of construction on Melhorn’s new state-of-the-art facility in Van Wert.

Melhorn is a family-owned company that has been in business since 1957. Among other things, the company specializes in poultry transportation.

With over 68 years in the poultry transport industry, the family-owned company is expanding into the midwest to bring its commitment to animal welfare, innovation, and environmental stewardship to the region. The new facility will feature advanced sanitation systems, including a three-baffle solid separator designed to reduce impact on local infrastructure, as well as biosecurity protocols that set industry standards.

“We’re proud to welcome a company like Melhorn that not only brings economic opportunity, but also a deep commitment to being a responsible and engaged community partner,” said Brent Stevens, Executive Director of the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation.

The facility is expected to support approximately 40 new jobs in Van Wert once operations begin, which is expected to be sometime in the spring of 2026.

Additional details on hiring timelines will be announced as construction progresses.

Already under construction at Vision Industrial Park – the U.S. 30 Truck, which is slated to open in the coming months. .