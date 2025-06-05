Guest column: travel scam dangers

By Jamie Crawford

COLUMBUS — With nearly 82 percent of Americans planning to travel this summer, the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Financial Institutions is urging Ohioans to be on the lookout for travel scams and fraud as they plan their summer getaway.

Last year Booking.com reported there had been between a 500-900 percent increase in travel scams over the previous 18 months due to advancements in AI technology. Often times, these scams impact travelers before they ever arrive at the airport or hit the road.

To keep travelers safe and informed, the Division is highlighting steps consumers can take – and what to look for – to ensure their travels go smoothly.

“The more informed you are, the easier it becomes to avoid becoming a victim,” said Division of Financial Institutions Superintendent Kevin Allard. “Planning a trip doesn’t have to be stressful. By following a few simple tips, you can safeguard yourself and your finances without unnecessary hassle.”

Common Travel Scams to Look Out For

Ohio travelers should remain on alert for these prevalent travel scams:

The Arrival Trap: This involves individuals guiding travelers to use more expensive transportation options once they land at an airport.

Guest Desk Deception: This involves a traveler receiving a call from someone who claims is from their hotel and says they need the traveler's credit card information. That information is then used to be fraudulent purchases.

"Free" Vacation Offers: Fraudulent vacation promotions often come with hidden fees and taxes. Legitimate companies won't require payment in order to receive free prizes.

Robocall Vacation Deals: Unsolicited robocalls offering discounted packages are often illegal and indicative of scams.

Fake Travel Documents: Be wary of websites that charge for services such as visas or international driving permits that are available through legitimate government channels.

Vacation Rental Fraud: This involves scammers creating fake vacation home listings to steal money from unsuspecting vacationers. Once payment is made, the scammers will disappear, and you may travel to a vacation rental that doesn't exist.

Charter Flight Scams: Be on the lookout for advertisements that promote charter flights that disappear once payment is made.

How to Stay Safe

The Division encourages Ohioans to take the following precautions to avoid becoming a victim of travel scams:

Do Your Research: Confirm the validity of travel offers, agents, and booking websites by checking reviews or verifying business details with trusted organizations like the Better Business Bureau.

Know the Payment Methods: Avoid paying for travel packages or accommodations with wire transfers, gift cards, or cryptocurrency. Consider using a credit card for added security.

Avoid paying for travel packages or accommodations with wire transfers, gift cards, or cryptocurrency. Consider using a credit card for added security. Be Wary of High-Pressure Tactics: Scammers will often push you to make quick decisions or payments. Be sure to take your time and ask for cancellation and refund policies upfront.

Tips to Plan a Secure Vacation

Seek recommendations from trusted sources, including friends, family, or accredited travel agents.

Use reliable travel booking platforms for airfare, hotels, or rentals, and double-check any unfamiliar websites for customer reviews and complaints.

Compare hotel rates carefully, paying attention to hidden fees like resort charges and city taxes.

If purchasing travel insurance, make sure the provider is licensed and review the terms of coverage thoroughly.

Travelers who suspect a scam should report it to local authorities or consumer protection agencies like the FTC or BBB to help combat fraud.