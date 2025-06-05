Lawn, garden soil testing available

Submitted information

The Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) offers lawn and garden soil testing for Van Wert County and surrounding areas. Soil tests provide a snapshot of your soil’s current nutrient levels and can help you make smart decisions about how much to apply or whether to apply compost, manure or fertilizer.

A soil test can help you:

Understand important physical characteristics of your soil including the texture, pH (acidity) and percent of organic matter in your soil.

Determine if your soil needs nutrients and choose the right fertilizer.

Test for contaminants.

Add the right amount of compost or manure.

The three main nutrients that plants require for healthy growth are nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P), and potassium (K). Although they are already present in your soil to some degree, your N-P-K levels may not be optimal for plant growth. Your soil might lack potassium, for example, or you might have more than enough phosphorus. The goal is to make sure your plants are the most productive they can be without applying too many nutrients, which can lead to environmental issues.

The cost of each sample is $20. For more information contact the Van Wert County Soil & Water Conservation District at 419.238.9591 or by e-mail seth.j.owens@oh.nacdnet.net.