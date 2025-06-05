Vantage No. 1 in the state; BOE sees renovation plans

Hal Munger (left) of Munger Munger + Associates Architects discusses proposed renovation plans for the Vantage Academy of Medical Careers, while David Munger (right) looks on. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Vantage Career Center is a very popular choice for students in its service area and new data from the state proves it.

During Thursday night’s school board meeting, Superintendent Rick Turner said he received an update on the state biennium budget earlier this week and noticed some interesting data in the report.

“Of all 49 career centers in Ohio, Vantage Career Center is No. 1 in growth with a 42.4 percent increase in enrollment during the five-year period of time,” Turner stated. “This is an incredible figure and speaks to the quality of our organization and our community at-large. It also explains our waiting list, some of our growing pains and some of our challenges, so with celebration we also have work to do.”

A sizable portion of Thursday’s meeting centered around proposed plans for the Vantage Academy of Medical Careers. Hal Munger and David Munger of Munger Munger + Associates Architects Inc. presented preliminary plans to the board, and Hal Munger noted his firm went back and forth with several design options for the building that will house the academy, the former Thomas Edison Building across the street from Vantage. The building and surrounding acreage was gifted to Vantage by the Van Wert County Commissioners and the Board of Developmental Disabilities.

“We tried to listen hard and provide everything that everybody was asking for and we know that the board needs to be fiscally responsible and make us be accountable and we’ve tried to do that with the construction costs and square feet,” Munger said.

He added he feels the plans submitted to the board Thursday night are efficient.

As far as the cost, the project is currently estimated between $4.5 and $6.5 million, but could go as high as $9.5 and $14.5 million if the board chooses to do additional site work. Munger also mentioned tariffs could play a substantial role in the final price tag.

“Everything’s got steel and aluminum in it so it’s the most fluid time for construction costs in my career,” Munger said. “It’s something we need to keep an eye on every week and we will continue to do that.”

If all goes as planned, construction will begin in November and renovations should be complete by fall of 2026.

