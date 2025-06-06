Matthew James Schrader

Matthew James Schrader, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend passed away on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at the age of 55, while baling hay with his son, Adam, and his father-in-law, Jim Hoersten.

Matt was born September 19, 1969, in Kettering, Ohio.

He is survived by his loving wife Jen and their three children Adam, Joel, and Gianna. He had one brother, Mark McWhirter (Paula), and four sisters, Laurine Misko, Cheryl Vojak (Jim), and Colleen Findura (Mike). He is also survived by his father-in-law, Jim Hoersten Sr; mother-in-law, Jody Hoersten; brother-in-law, Jim Hoersten Jr., and many beloved nieces and nephews as well as numerous other extended family members.

Matthew Schrader

Matt is predeceased by his parents, Rodney and Mary (Todd) Schrader and sister, Debra Cammarata (Dave).

Matt earned his bachelor of science in mechanical engineering at Purdue University after starting his education at Ohio State University. He began his career at Central Soya in Decatur and transferred later to Bunge as maintenance and reliability superintendent at the Delphos Plant.

Matt was very busy with his career at Bunge, but also enjoyed helping his father-in-law with his farming operation. He worked very hard to make his and Jen’s dream of a hobby farm possible. He completely renovated their farmhouse with his own hands and the help of family and friends. Though his “to do list” never ended, he always enjoyed making time for his kids. He was a Cub Scout pack leader for his sons, Adam and Joel. He enjoyed watching Adam run track, Joel play baseball, basketball and football and Gianna run track and ride horses.

Matt was a devout Catholic and a longtime member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert. He was actively involved in his parish, serving as an altar server with his sons, singing in the church choir, and playing on the church softball team. He was a third degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 6034 in Van Wert, and an active member of the Exodus 90 Catholic Men’s Program in Delphos.

He and his family went on many camping adventures; which included hiking and kayaking. They traveled to many places across the country such as Colorado, Alabama, upstate New York, Minnesota, and Michigan with their friends, Ron and Diane Shale. They also enjoyed visiting his sister, Cheryl, Jim, Justin and Lucas in Florida. Matt had a great sense of humor and liked to laugh and joke. He would always try to lighten the mood with his “Dad jokes.” He was the unwavering calm, rarely losing his cool, always optimistic guy, and ready to lend a hand to those around him. Matt was a wonderful man and will be deeply missed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. Monday, June 9, 2025, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Van Wert. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be prior to Mass, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, June 9, in the church auditorium. Honor Guard will be provided by the Knights of Columbus. The family will also be available to greet guests at a luncheon at the church which will follow the burial.

In lieu of flowers and gift items, the family would prefer memorial donations in Matt’s name to be directed to Jen for the continued care and education of their children.

To share in Matt’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert.