Melanie Kay (Stevens) Norman

Melanie Kay (Stevens) Norman, 61, of Van Wert, passed away Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at Memorial Hospital in Lima after an extended illness.

She was born on July 8, 1963, in Van Wert, to Donald and Gretna (Dempsey) Stevens.

Melanie attended Van Wert High School, before working at Cablevision until she was married. After having children, she briefly worked at CME before being a stay-at-home mom and homemaker. In her spare time, Melanie enjoyed going camping, playing bingo, going to garage sales, and cooking new recipes for everyone to try. She also attended Pioneer Christian Ministries.

She loved spending time with her family, even if they were just sitting around talking or playing games. Melanie was always known to end a phone call or leave the house saying, “I love you” and her family always reciprocated that love back. Melanie’s favorite times were spent with her grandkids and taking an active roll in their lives, whether that be attending dance recitals and sporting events or just having sleepovers.

She is survived by four sons, Tommy Norman, Travis Norman, Tyler (Amanda) Norman, and Tanner Norman; four grandchildren, Cameron Norman, Ameirah Norman, Lucas Norman, and Tayden Norman; her father, Donald Stevens; sister, Vanessa Stevens; three nieces, Misty (Alex) Vetter, Colleen Valentine, and Britney Ridenour; five great-nieces, Hannah, Ariah, and Charlotte Vetter, and Aleah and Avianna Long; two great-nephews, Jude and Weston Vetter and extended family, Mackenzie States and Mackanzie Thatcher.

Melanie was preceded in death by her mother, Gretna (Dempsey) Stevens; sister, Christie (Stevens) Ridenour, and nephew, Jeffery Ridenour.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 10, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home in Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, please consider monetary donations for funeral expenses.

To share in Melanie’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart@gmail.com.