Parade to travel along Main St.

VW independent staff

A reminder that Saturday’s Peony Festival parade will begin at 5 p.m., with awards to follow at 7 p.m.

The parade route will begin at the intersection N. Tyler St. and E. Main St. and will go west on Main St. to Burt St., with barricades at each intersection.

Staging will begin at 1 p.m. on N. Tyler St. at the Northwest State Community College parking lot.