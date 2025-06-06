Vantage Career Center to auction spec house this month

Board President Tim Fitzpatrick (Fort Jennings) presided over this week’s meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Proposed renovation plans weren’t the only topic addressed during Thursday night’s meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education.

Superintendent Rick Turner told board members that a successful assailant training training event was held on the campus last Saturday. He said it provided many learning opportunities for Vantage staff and officials and allowed the school to test its alert and communication systems.

“It takes many people to stage a training of this magnitude and we would like to thank everyone for making this possible,” Turner said. “I would like to thank the Sheriff’s Office, Van Wert City Police, Ohio Highway Patrol, the Van Wert Fire Department, and C.E.R.T. for their amazing support for us. Many thanks also to our participating students, staff, and administration for giving time on a Saturday to help us get better at responding to an emergency.”

He also said the new fire training facility is up, with only punch list items left to be completed. School officials are working on a date for a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony.

Vantage’s student built spec house, at 301 E. Second St. in Van Wert, will be auctioned at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 21. Turner said there are two open houses scheduled prior to the auction, one from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 12 and the other from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 14.

In a written report to the board, High School Director Ben Winans said he was pleased with how the end of the school year went and he said staff members are already preparing for the new school year, which could be different than previous years.

“Due to our larger number of applications, we will examine students being able to come and fill open spots in our junior labs for half the day,” he wrote. “These students would take their academic coursework at the associate school due to our academic classes being full at this time. This is a ‘pilot’ program we are working through as we look at new ways to offer those students interested in career technical education an opportunity to be here as well.”

In personnel matters, the board approved the hiring of Cynthia Brill as career technical supervisor, along with Reesa Rohrs as high school secondary program STNA coordinator/clinical check-off and phlebotomy check-off/clinical supervisor for health technologies; Cindy Bowsher, full time substitute; Jeremy Gunsett, media center coordinator, and Austin Meyer, network systems instructor. Supplemental contracts and professional development days for designated staff members were given approval as well.

A pair of resignations were accepted – Emma Mueller, English instructor, and Larry Regedanz, network systems instructor.

Other agenda items that were approved by the board:

The 2025-2026 adult education staff handbook, adult education catalog, program cost sheets and student handbook.

The Avantage Salon & Spa price list for the 2025-2026 school year (no changes).

The Vantage preschool parent handbook, preschool fees and policy manual for the upcoming school year.

The 2024-2025 bullying and harassment report.

An asphalt agreement with Bluffton Paving Inc. to resurface a portion of the parking lot.

An estimate from Summer Sealers for $31,260 for the area around the fire training facility and a portion of the student parking lot.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 26, in the district conference room.